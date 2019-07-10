Grammy award-winning singer and R&B superstar Brandy performed at the 2019 Essence Festival, which celebrated 25 years of moving the culture forward, in New Orleans.

Brandy took the stage at the 25-year celebration concert with an outstanding performance taking long-time fan on a trip down memory lane with some of her popular 90’s R&B songs which included “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby,” “Have You Ever?” “Boy Is Mine,” Almost Doesn’t Count,” Angel in Disguise,” and “U Don’t Know Me (Like U Used To).”

Having a lasting career in the music industry, the singer has been in the game for over 20 years and has had many accomplishments like winning a Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with singer Monica and record numbers in album sales. Not only is she brilliant in music, she also has a gift for acting.

Brandy reigns with the title of being Disney’s first Black princess in the movie “Cinderella.” She also starred in well-known films like “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer,” and “Double Platinum,” as well as having a leading role in her own television show, “Moesha.”

The actress also debuted in the classical Broadway show “Chicago” with the role of Roxie Hart and a role on Lee Daniel’s Fox hit television show, “Star.”

Brandy continues to go viral with her recent performances showing off her clean dance moves and voice that displays her rich tone and range. Fans also enjoy her entertaining cover songs posted with actress and comedian Jennifer Lewis on social media.

Earlier this month, Brandy released a sweet soulful love song with artist Daniel Caesar called “Love Again.” The 40-year-old continues to wow fans with her smooth runs, and breathtaking vocals that penetrate the soul every time she opens her mouth to sing. Brandy says she is currently working on a new album that will be released later this year.

