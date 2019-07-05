Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Brandy returns with the soulful new single, “Love Again,” featuring rising star Daniel Caesar.

The duet, which has already received over 5.3 million streams, is also featured on Caesar’s new album CASE STUDY 01, released last Friday, June 28th.

Over the smoky production, helmed by Jordan Evans & Matthew Burnett, Brandy reminds us of her undeniable buttery vocals on cascading riffs while Daniel continues to breath new age soul into today’s R&B. The two lock into a heavenly and hypnotic harmony.

“I’m very excited to return with new music, and to release this single with Daniel,” states Brandy. I’m working on my new album, and can’t wait to release it later this year. I’m thankful for God’s blessings and for the support of my fans!”

Brandy is currently in the studio completing her forthcoming album, to be released via Brand Nu Entertainment/Entertainment One and fans can expect new music this summer. Her last effort was 2012’s ‘Two Eleven.’

Since emerging with her 3x-platinum self-titled debut album in 1994 (released when Brandy was only 15-years-old), this trail-blazing pioneer has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide and is ranked one of the best-selling female artists in American music history by the RIAA, having sold over 11 million albums in the United States. During her reign, she recorded five albums: In 1998 – “Never Say Never,” 2002 – “Full Moon,” 2004- “Afrodisiac,” 2008 – “Human,” and 2012 -“Two Eleven.” Brandy has also earned scores of awards, including a Grammy, an AMA, two Soul Train Music Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, three Billboard Awards, four MTV Awards, six Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards, two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, and three BMI Awards.