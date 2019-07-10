The Queen is back!

In support of the highly-anticipated upcoming live-action remake to the Disney classic, ‘The Lion King,’ Beyonce returns to music with the release of the brand new song for the Beyhive and the film titled, “Spirit.”

Written by Beyonce-herself with production by Lebo M. and Hans Zimmer, the new song delivers an organic gospel vibe coupled with the Queen’s amazing signature vocal abilities. She sings inspiring lyrics like, “Spirit, watch the heavens open/ Spirit, can you hear it calling?/ Your destiny is coming close/ Stand up and fight.” The song embodies the sounds of Africa, the film’s conceptual environment.

“Spirit” also arrived with the announcement of a new album produced and curated by Beyonce-herself in-support of the film titled, ‘The Lion King: The Gift.’ Separate from the film’s original motion picture soundtrack, the new album will pair Queen B with various international artists. “Spirit” will appear on both The Gift and the original motion picture soundtrack, along with the new duet between Beyonce and Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) for the classic, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.”

The 1994 original of “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” was composed by Sir Elton John and performed by Kristle Edwards, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella.

Upon the new song’s release, Beyonce releases an official statement on the upcoming project:

“This is sonic cinema. This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, Pop, Hip Hop and Afro Beat.” “I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline,” she continued. “Each song was written to reflect the film’s storytelling that gives the listener a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me.”

Both The Lion King: The Gift and The Lion King: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack will be available July 19 on all streaming platforms, courtesy of Walt Disney Records.

Stream “Spirit” by Beyonce now via Walt Disney Records. Beyonce appears on the album courtesy of Columbia Records.

Disney’s The Lion King hits theaters worldwide Friday, July 19. Directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man), along with Beyonce as Nala, the live-action stars Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Eric Andre, John Oliver and James Earl Jones, who reprises his role as King Mufasa.

For tickets and showtimes, visit Fandango for a theater near you.

By Bryson Boom Paul