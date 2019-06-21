Vocal powerhouse and independent artist Avery Wilson releases the new EP, 8:34, a project inspired by the time he arrived in this world.

“Everything I’ve been through in my life has put me in position to be everything that I am,” says Avery. “8:34 is my musical prime example of maturing in life, love, and self—first hand.”

‘8:34’ features four diverse songs, showcasing the singer, songwriter, and producer’s versatility as a well-rounded talent. The project follows his 2018 EP, FYI.

At the age of 16, Avery captivated the judges on “The Voice” before catching the attention of Clive Davis, who signed him to RCA Records. Under the guidance of the legendary music mogul, he honed his skills as an artist and built a loyal following with his covers of Adele, Drake and Rihanna, and Beyoncé.

Avery is set to tour this upcoming summer.

Stream 8:34 below.