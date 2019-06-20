In anticipation for his forthcoming album, Indigo, Chris Brown releases the brand new single, “Heat,” featuring rapper Gunna. On the steamy bedroom gem, produced by Buddah Bless, the Grammy winner sets his goal on pleasing his lady.

“If you throw it, it’s gon’ get knocked up / You playin’ hide and seek, I’ma find you,” sings Breezy. “Baby, hold on tight when you ride me (Ride me) / You know I like to eat, give me options / If you throw it, it’s gon’ get knocked up.”

Brown’s ‘Indigo’ project will arrive on June 28 and includes collaborations with Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Tyga, Juvenile, and Juicy J. The album also features his Drake collaboration “No Guidance,” which made its debut at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Last night, he previewed the LP at a private listening session in L.A.

To support the album, Brown will launch the “INDIGOAT Tour” with special guests Tory Lanez, Ty Dolla $ign, Joyner Lucas, and Yella Beezy on Aug. 20 in Portland, Oregon.