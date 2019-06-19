She had a baby, got married, worked her butt off to get back in shape, and now she’s returning with new music.

Former Destiny’s Child member and solo star LeToya Luckett releases the bouncy, relationship anthem, “Feeling.” On the track, the veteran R&B songstress delivers catchy and empowering vocals about riding for her man.

“You gon’ be my go to / We gon’ share this space / build it like we supposed to,” LeToya sings. “Pieces fall in place / No matter what we go through / And we just taking off.”

LeToya first teased the single during an episode of ‘TI and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.’

She is currently working on her fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Back 2 Life.’