R&B powerhouse Andra Day and Hip Hop veteran group Dead Prez deliver knowledge and hope via a new music video for their collaborative single, “See The Light.”

Produced by J.PERIOD and DJ Khalil, “See The Light” is a haunting new anthem about light and dark, good and evil, and fighting for what’s right—no matter the cost.

“Do you know what you came here for? / Do you recognize? Do you realize, the Light?” Day questions to intro the track. The Grammy-winning singer adds, “I don’t know what you’re aching for –Everything has a price / If you can see the Light…Then fight…”

The music video arrives on the heels of the groundbreaking new album, The RISE UP Project (May 24), executive produced by J.PERIOD, Young Guru, DJ Jazzy Jeff & DJ Khalil. The collaborative album brings together an all-star cast in service of social change and features artists and activists: Black Thought (The Roots), Aloe Blacc, Andra Day, Joss Stone, Jesse Williams, Pharoahe Monch, Posdnous (De La Soul), Rhymefest, Maimouna Youssef and more.

For more information about The RISE UP Project: http://jperiod.com/riseup.