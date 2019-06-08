Chris Brown and Drake reunite on the highly-anticipated collaboration “No Guidance.” The Boi-1da-produced song is one of 37 tracks on Chris’ upcoming album, Indigo, which is slated for release on June 28.

Chris teased the pairing, posting a photo of him and Drake on Instagram with the caption: “SUMMER TIME BOUT TO GET ALOT HOTTER!”

Brown and Drake previously collaborated on 2010’s “Deuces (Remix)” and Nicki Minaj’s “Only” in 2014. In addition to Drake, the album features Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, Tory Lanez, Joyner Lucas, Tyga, Gunna, H.E.R., Juvenile, Juicy J, and more.