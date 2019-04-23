Upcoming talent Sonta highlights the games men play in the music video for her latest single, “Type of Way.”

“Last night we talk you told me that you was on your way / Now you called, I realized that you said that yesterday,” the singer/songwriter reveals on the emotional ballad.

The visual highlights themes of trust, anger, commitment, and love as Sonta pushes her man to do right by her instead of playing childish games.

The Kosine-produced “Type of Way” will appear on Sonta’s forthcoming project, Hood Love Vol. 1, which will be released this Summer via Machine Entertainment Group/The Orchard.

Sonta is forging her own path in the music industry since making waves in 2018 with her debut project, In My Feelings, which has more than 15 million streams to date. Her breakout single “You Ain’t Sh*t” gained over 1.2 million views on YouTube and her follow up single, “Who Is She” surpassed the 5.4 million view mark.