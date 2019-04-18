After releasing “Back to Love” last week, Chris Brown changes pace by dropping the raunchy new single, “Wobble,” featuring Nicki Minaj and G-Eazy.

On the strip club ready offering, the Grammy winner transitions from dirty talk to sultry vocals as he sets the mood for a freaky turn-up.

“You see a ni*ga got money, you ain’t twerkin’ for nothin’ / If my di*k out, then you better start suckin’ or something,” croons Brown. “Pay your own rent, got your own check, you don’t need me / Pussy is the best, that’s why a ni*ga hella greedy.”

Brown’s collaborators Minaj and G-Eazy add playful flows to complete the single.

“Wobble Up” is lifted from Brown’s upcoming album, Indigo, which also features the hit single, “Undecided.” Earlier this year, he signed a new deal with RCA Records and will retain ownership over his master recordings.