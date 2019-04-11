Chris Brown channels his inner Michael Jackson in the music video for his long-awaited single “Back to Love.”

Shot in Paris back in January, the visual kicks off with the Grammy winner dodging the paparazzi and hopping into a BMW. He asked the driver, in French, to take him to the river.

Once he arrives at his destination, Brown unleashes an arsenal of high-intense dance moves as he makes his way around the area. His backdrop is glimmered with the Eiffel Tower, a full moon, bucket drummers, and kids dancing.

“I know I lost it, now I wanna get it back / You know I wanna get it back,” sings Breezy. “There’s a light on the path / And now I found it, here with you is where it’s at / Now I’m never looking back / No, I’m never going back.”

“Back to Love” is lifted from Brown’s upcoming album Indigo, which also features the hit single, “Undecided.” Earlier this year, he signed a new deal with RCA Records and will retain ownership over his master recordings.