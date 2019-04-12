Grammy-Award winner Elle Varner premieres the brand new single, “Kinda Love,” and it’s a gem. On the sensual bop, backed by island-infused production, the singer and songwriter deliver sultry and buttery vocals about her stance on love.

“I don’t wanna be your homie / I don’t wanna be the chick you call 3 in the morning,” sings Elle on the female anthem. “Late night creep, I’m sleep, you’re drunk and horny / Wasting my time when you ain’t got nothing for me.”

Co-penned by Grammy-nominated songwriter Stacy Barthe, “Kinda Love” is primed to make noise on the charts and airwaves this summer. The song serves as the second single from Varner’s much-anticipated forthcoming album. The lead single, “Pour Me,” featuring rapper Wale, was released last month.

Varner continues to find new ways to re-invent herself as a creative, so we’re looking forward to her next studio release!

Listen to “Kinda Love” below via Spotify or Apple Music; Download here.