Elle Varner supports her recently released single, “Pour Me,” featuring Wale, with a fresh new music video.

Directed by Child (K. Michelle, BJ The Chicago Kid), the video shows a more sultry and sensual side of Elle as she frolics in a traditional room, playing with a snake at times.

“Let’s make a deal, ’cause I ain’t ballin’ / Can we keep it real? ‘Cause I hate stallin’ / Clock’s tickin’ ever slowly,” sings Varner. “You could be gettin’ to know me / But I loved you as a homie / Now I’m cryin’ and sayin’, Poor Me!”

“Pour Me” follows the modern throwback “Casanova” and the enticing music video for “Loving U Blind.” The Nascent, Coop & Jimmy Varner-produced track will be featured on the Grammy-Award winning R&B artist’s new project slated for release this spring on 4/4 Sound/Entertainment One (eOne).

Wale, who previously worked together on “Rover” in 2013, opens the song with a poetic verse, and comes back to conclude his thoughts near the end of the track. The instrumental for “Pour Me” is swooping, employing finely-calibrated piano keys to give the song a classic vibe.

Varner is on the tail end of the ‘NYLA’ tour with Marsha Ambrosius; the trek wraps Mar. 17.

Mar. 15 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

Mar. 16 – New Orleans, LA – HOB New Orleans

Mar. 17 – Baton Rouge, LA – The Varsity Theatre