Breakout R&B artist Nicole Bus continues to extend the reach of her hit single, “You;” the latest is a new hip hop remix featuring Rick Ross.

On the new offering, Ross compliments Bus’ raspy deliver with his classic grittiness, making for an enigmatic combination.

When talking about the collaboration Bus states, “I’ve come a long way, and to have Rick Ross on this track is a blessing. His verse is timeless and I’m excited and proud to share this with the world.”

“In the media, the profile of black males is pretty negative,” Nicole previously stated about why she created ‘You.’ “In the heavy times we’re going through right now, we don’t have an encouraging song about the beauty, strength, and intelligence of our black men. I decided to write one. I thought it would be cool to turn it around make a love story about this subject. The ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ sample felt so perfect. It’s a very beautiful dedication to boost character and morale and share love instead of all this negativity.”

Recently, the Dutch-born singer and songwriter debuted on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart and she currently holds the #16 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs Chart.

You can also watch the Daniel Iglesias Jr.-directed music video for “You” here.

Listen to the remix on other streaming platforms here.