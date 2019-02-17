Video: Nicole Bus – You

We’re a little late to the party with this music video, but hopefully, we can extend the reach to more people.

“You” is a single from Roc Nation signee Nicole Bus that caught the attention of many due to the classic Wu-Tang Clan sample (“C.R.E.A.M.”) as well as Nic’s raspy and powerhouse delivery.

A few weeks ago, the Dutch-born singer and songwriter dropped off a vintage supporting visual, which heightens the vibe of the pleasing record.

“In the media, the profile of black males is pretty negative,” Nicole previously stated. “In the heavy times we’re going through right now, we don’t have an encouraging song about the beauty, strength, and intelligence of our black men. I decided to write one. I thought it would be cool to turn it around make a love story about this subject. The ‘C.R.E.A.M.’ sample felt so perfect. It’s a very beautiful dedication to boost character and morale and share love instead of all this negativity.”

With that spirit, her voice and message will resonate for a long time to come. “When you listen to me, I want you to walk away with the consciousness that you are loved and special,” she leaves off. “I would like to share my experience with others so they can get encouraged and relate to the story in the music. It would be great to see people all over the world dancing and enjoying the melodies. Whenever there’s a blue day I promise I can be the sunlight through your speakers.”

Check out the eclectic video below:

