Video: Elle Varner – Loving U Blind

Grammy-Award winning R&B artist Elle Varner entices us with a new music video for “Loving U Blind,” her latest studio single. In the visual, the singer and songwriter is captured on stage in a restaurant with an acoustic guitar as she delivers heartfelt and vulnerable vocals.

Earlier this year (February 2018), Varner gifted fans with the modern throwback “Casanova,” and with this new release, she plans to continue her latest musical journey with a new project this fall.

Elle unveiled her first studio album titled Perfectly Imperfect in 2012, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Chart and at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The album also produced hit singles “Only Wanna Give It to You” featuring J. Cole and “Refill,” with both reaching the top 20 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart and the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, respectively. Elle won her first Grammy in 2017 for her work with Chance the Rapper on his hit album Coloring Book.