Elle Varner Debuts New Sound With “Casanova”

Elle Varner returns to Singersroom with a new gem. Dubbed a modern throwback by Elle herself, “Casanova” features lush vocals, sublime synths, and romantic beats.

The single is Elle’s gift to her awaiting fans on her birthday (February 13th). The singer teamed up with Nascent & Epikh Pro to produce the soulful single.

Known for sharing past experiences through her music, Varner does not disappoint this time around. Her stories are always timely and relatable giving audiences just enough tea to satisfy their thirst while waiting for new music.

Tune into “Casanova” below and stay tuned for new music from Elle in the very near future: