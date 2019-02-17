Music: Johnny Gill – Soul of a Woman

There’s nothing like the “Soul of a Woman,” and R&B legend Johnny Gill is giving listener’s a soulful reminder. Tapping into his signature sound, the music veteran reminds us all how important and necessary women are.

“Ain’t nothing like the soul of a woman, to make you keep on going when you feel like giving up,” Johnny sings. “Ain’t nothing like the soul of a woman, when you ain’t got nothing to make you feel like a million bucks.”

“Soul of a woman” is the first single from Gill’s forthcoming eighth studio album, the follow-up to 2014’s critically-acclaimed ‘Game Changer.’

The song is also supported by an empowering lyric video that features images of powerful and game-changing women like Michelle Obama, Condoleezza Rice, Halle Berry, Supreme court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Jennifer Lopez, Maya Angelou, and many more.