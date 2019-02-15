Video: Mya – “With You” Ft MyGuyMars

On Valentine’s Day, Mya celebrated lovers by releasing a new music video for her song “With You,” featuring her production partner MyGuyMars. On the duet, both artists deliver sensual and passionate vibes about having the back of a lover.

The video was filmed in The Middle East (Abu Dhabi and Dubai) and was directed by film-maker, Baxter Stapleton.

“With You” is the latest single from Mya’s T.K.O. album, which features several songs produced by MyGuyMars, including the Tink-assisted “G.M.O. (Got My Own).”

Check out the romantic video below: