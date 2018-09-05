Mya Drops Sexy Video For Tink-Collab “G.M.O. (Got My Own)”

Days after dropping her new single, “G.M.O. (Got My Own),” featuring Chi-Town rapper/singer-songwriter Tink, Mya returns with an official music video. In the laidback black & white visual, splashed with some color, and mostly shot on a green screen, Mya shows us why black don’t crack while Tink adds to the sexy flare.

Produced by MyGuyMars and Resource, the song finds Mya stating she has the financial means to lavishly take care of herself, but if her love interest wants to cash out on her, she won’t turn it down!

“Don’t need money, got my own / I got bags, bags to blow. Don’t need dough, but you can spend it, if you want,” Mya sings.

“G.M.O. (Got My Own)” arrives following the April 2018 release of Mya’s latest album, ‘T.K.O (The Knock Out).’

“Recording ‘G.M.O.’ with the super talented Tink was awesome,” shares Mýa. “The delivery, cadence, perspective, she brings adds even more swag. Also, working with producers MyGuysMars and Resource. who are not only musical, but keep their ears close to the streets, is so refreshing creating the perfect balance for me with a familiar, yet original sound.”