Video: Sebastian Mikael – Vibe

Sebastian Mikael returns with his second visual from I C U U C ME PT I. The creative video is for his single, “Vibe,” and was directed by Nathan Smith. Nathan has directed visuals for Joey Bada$$ and D.R.A.M.

The clip was shot in Miami, Florida, home of Sebastian’s label Slip-N-Slide Records (he’s in a joint deal with Atlantic Records). While Sebastian hasn’t quite had another heavy hit like his debut “Last Night,” he’s delivering quality R&B tracks for fans.

Vibe describes Sebastian’s battle between lust and love, something we all go through. Love is pure and unconditional, while lust is an infatuation. “Vibe” exposes going after the lust, which most soon regret.

Check out the video now.