British-born and bred R&B singer Shae Jacobs looks to baptize us with his vocals!

His new track, “Not Supposed To,” is one of the most relatable songs we’ve heard in our lives! It’s a beautifully written ballad in which Shae describes his feelings of wanting to reconnect with a past love even though he’s…not supposed to.

“Not Supposed To” embodies everything that all of us have felt at some point about an Ex: Why do we want them back despite the unfortunate things they put us through? Why can’t we stop thinking about them?

As for this song, it’s important to note that exes are exes for a reason and by the end of the first verse, Shae remembers WHY he broke up with his ex and decides to reject the idea of getting back with them. Still, the longing for someone you used to be romantically involved with doesn’t go away and it’s okay to acknowledge that which is why this song is so relatable.

After you stream “Not Supposed To” a million times, be sure to keep an eye on Shae Jacobs. You’ll be delighted to know that he has also established himself as a renowned songwriter and producer, having penned records for some of our faves. He has upcoming releases with Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Jason Derulo, Cheat Codes, Sigrid, The Chainsmokers, and Sean Paul!

We really can’t wait for you guys to take a listen to “Not Supposed To” available on all platforms now!

Words By Talia Oliver