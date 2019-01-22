Chris Brown Arrested on Rape Charges in France

Chris Brown is back in hot waters!

According to reports, the Grammy-winning R&B artist was arrested and is being detained in France over a rape allegation and drug infractions.

A 24-year-old woman in France claims Brown raped her earlier this month, between Jan. 15-16th. She alleges that the rape took place at the Le Mandarin Oriental hotel where Brown’s bodyguard and a friend also abused her.

A prosecuting source told the UK’s Evening Standard, “He is accused of a rape and is being held at the judicial police offices in the 1st arrondissement, […] He was arrested with two others on Monday, and interviews and other inquiries are ongoing. The offense is said to have taken place on the night of January 15 this year.”

Another source stated, “A total of three men were arrested at Mr. Brown’s hotel. They did not resist police, and now have lawyers representing them.”

Paris parquet has officially opened a case in wake of the woman’s allegations and is currently investigating the matter.

Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges.

CB has yet to release a statement on these new allegations.

Brown has been in repeated legal trouble since pleading guilty to the felony assault in 2009 of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015 but has continued to have run-ins with police.