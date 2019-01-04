Chris Brown Premieres Flirtatious, Fun Video For New Single, ‘Undecided’

After releasing his new single, “Undecided,” produced by Scott Storch and inspired by Shanice’s 1991 classic hit, “I Love Your Smile,” Chris Brown premieres a supporting music video.

The dreamy clip features a cameo from ‘Empire’ star Serayah. After a break-in at the Santa Monica Pier, the two spark a flirtatious romance, carried out through slick dance moves, roller coaster rides, carnival games, and more.

“I’m undecided, excited, ignited / And I don’t wanna feel the way I do, but I like it,” Brown admits. “Look at all these sparks flying / But I’m still indecisive / And she want me to wife it / But I’m undecided.”

“Undecided” is the first release from Brown’s forthcoming album, Indigo, which will follow-up his 2017 45-track offering, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

“I promise…never been one to brag, but I’m pushing myself harder and harder to make sure you feel it and it helps you internally,” Brown said last year.

Watch the “Undecided” music video below: