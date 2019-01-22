Chris Brown has been released from police custody on his own recognizance and without bail after being arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Paris, France.

As we reported, a 24-year-old woman claims the Grammy-winning R&B artist raped her earlier this month, between Jan. 15-16th. She alleges that the rape took place at the Le Mandarin Oriental hotel where Brown’s bodyguard and a friend also abused her.

The bodyguard and friend were also released and are all free to leave France. The prosecutor’s office tells TMZ, “The investigations, which are not closed at this stage, will continue under the authority of the Paris prosecutor’s office.”

Following his release, Brown took to social media to declare his innocence. “This Bitch Lyin’,” he writes on Instagram. “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF C[R]AP! NNNNNNNNEEEEEEEEEEVVVVVVVVVVEEEEEERRRRRR!!!!!! FOR MY DAUGHTER AND MY FAMILY THIS IS SO DISPRESPECTFUL AND IS AGAINST MY CHARACTER AND MORALS!!!!!”

The alleged victim, who now goes by the pseudonym name Karima, said she was raped in a hotel dressing room for 25-30 minutes, and it was “brutal and violent.” She tells Closer Magazine, who broke the rape story that she met Brown at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in Paris on January 15 at around 10:30 PM and then went to a nightclub.

Karima told Closer at 4 AM Brown, and his crew wanted to return to the hotel, and she said she was tired, but they convinced her to go back to the Mandarin with a group of people.

She says once inside his suite, she went to the bathroom, Brown followed her and “catches me by the right arm. He makes me enter a sort of dressing room. He closed the door … it lasted 25-30 minutes.”

She describes the alleged rape as “brutal and violent.” She says she was then “abused” by one of Brown’s friends and a bodyguard.

Karima reported the rape to police two days later, insisting she was scared but didn’t want Brown to “be able to do the same things to other girls.”

In contrary, a source close to Brown told TMZ that Brown was never alone with the alleged victim and says his girlfriend, Ammika Harris, was in the hotel room the whole time. The source says there were more than 20 people in the room “hanging out” and listening to music Brown was playing on his iPhone.

Brown previously pleaded guilty to felony assault in 2009 for beating his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He completed his probation in that case in 2015.

Knowing his past, many critics are already declaring him guilty before the facts come out.

What’s not adding up is the victim doing interviews with media instead of working with the police during the investigation. Additionally, using the terms “brutal and violent” plays on Brown’s past assault.

Thoughts?