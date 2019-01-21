Grammy Award-winning soul singer India.Arie returns with new music, and the time and content couldn’t be more perfect.

The veteran songstress pays homage to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many legendary African American activists with her stunning new video and single, “What If.”

“What if Martin didn’t stand up, what if Rosa didn’t sit down. What if Malcolm didn’t man up, where would we be now,” Arie sings on the song that arrives on the King’s day.

The video features clips of iconic figures as well as people performing peaceful protest.

“What If” will appear on Arie’s forthcoming album ‘Worthy,’ which will release on February 15th. The project launched with the release of the first single, “That Magic,” a sultry and eargasmic offering co-produced by Aaron W. Lindsey and Branden Burch. The song describes the connection between two people that any of us would love to have in a friend or partner.

‘Worthy’ follows Arie’s Grammy-nominated EP, SongVersation: Medicine, released in 2017.

“I’m literally smiling, dancing around my kitchen! 💃🏾 Can’t WAIT until you hear this one! #whatif #worthy,” Arie said about the pending project.

India Arie ‘Worthy’ Album Tracklist (Album cover pictured below):

1. Worthy (Intro)

2. What If

3. Steady Love

4. Rollercoaster

5. In Good Trouble

6. Crazy

7. Hour of Love

8. Worthy (Interlude)

9. That Magic

10. Follow the Sun

11. We Are

12. Coulda Shoulda Woulda

13. Prayer for Humanity

14. Worthy

15. Sacred Space

16. Worthy (Outro)