India.Arie Returns With New Single “That Magic”

Multi-Grammy Award-winning Soul/R&B veteran India.Arie is back with a new gem.

The prolific singer-songwriter unwraps the new single, “That Magic,” a sultry and eargasmic offering co-produced by Aaron W. Lindsey and Branden Burch. The song describes the connection between two people that any of us would love to have in a friend or partner.

“I’ve never thought that I would find a man to open all my doors,” Arie coos (For us dirty minded people, those lyrics will make you pulsate a bit).

“That Magic” is the first single from Arie’s forthcoming album, WORTHY, due out in February 2019 via Songbird/BMG. The song is also her first release since her 2018 Grammy-nominated EP SongVersation: Medicine.

Earlier this year, Arie received her 22nd Grammy nomination in the “Best New Age Album” category for her EP SongVersation: Medicine alongside such artists as Steve Roach, Brian Eno, Peter Kater, and Kitarō. She previously won four Grammy Awards in the “Best R&B Album,” “Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals,” and “Best Urban/Alternative Performance” categories.

Listen to “That Magic” via Apple Music or Spotify below:

