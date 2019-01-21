Grammy-nominated R&B group Chloe x Halle will sing “America The Beautiful” at Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

The sister duo, who were born in Atlanta, will join a list of famous names who have performed “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl. Ray Charles, Mary J. Blige, Marc Anthony, Alicia Keys, Faith Hill, Queen Latifah, Lea Michele, and Jennifer Hudson have performed the song in the past.

Chloe x Halle will join the previously announced Gladys Knight, who will sing the national anthem, in the pre-game festivities. Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi will perform during the halftime show.

Beyoncé signed Chloe x Halle Bailey, 20 and 18 years old respectively, to her Parkwood Entertainment imprint after their welcoming performance of her songs, “Best Thing I Never Had” and “Pretty Hurts.”

Chloe x Halle released their debut album, “The Kids Are Alright,” last year. Their vocal talent and contemporary R&B style earned them Grammy nominations for best new artist and best urban contemporary album at next month’s ceremony. The girls also opened for Beyoncé and Jay-Z during their joint “On The Run II” tour last year, and star on the show “Grown-ish.”

There has been a massive amount of controversy surrounding black artists choosing to perform in the Super Bowl over support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is taking legal action against the NFL, after accusing them of blackballing him since 2017 due to his kneeling during the anthem in protest of police brutality and racism.

Big name artists like Rihanna and Cardi B have turned down invitations to perform, while current performers Gladys Knight and Travis Scott have come under a ton of scrutiny.

In defending Chloe x Halle’s choice to perform, an Instagram follower wrote: “Y’all are annoying. Why is it their responsibility to “boycott” when literally no one else is? Black players are still playing. Black people are still tuning in to every game and buying NFL merchandise. Y’all want to really make a difference? Stop watching the games, stop buying hats and jerseys and bumper stickers. These young girls singing a song is not going to uphold the current system of oppression and racism. Them not singing the song will not benefit the movement in anyway. Besides, y’all never know, they could use this platform to stand up for kaeps cause. So sit down and let these babies sing.”

Another user wrote: “Knowing queen bee and yall her prodigies yall gonna bring some black power to the super bowl okay ladies get in formation make the black community proud.”

Chloe x Halle previously sang the national anthem at the NFL Draft in 2017.