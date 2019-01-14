Chrisette Michele Releases New Songs ‘Don’t Pull’ and ‘A Day In Your Life’

Chrisette Michele releases the sultry new single, “Don’t Pull,” her second release of the New Year.

She describes the song as “a fusion of R&B, Jazz & pieces of Hip Hop thru the “jungle beat” sound made popular in songs like “You Got Me” & “Umi Says.””

On “Don’t Pull,” Chrisette summoned her band to provide the musical backdrop while she delivers lush and emotionally-soaked vocals.

Last week, Chrisette released the song, “A Day In Your Life,” a song that is very personal to her career. She provided the below note with the song’s release.

“I’m bringing in this new year with so much commitment to my truth. So much self acceptance and honesty. My first single in 2019 is called “A Day In Your Life”. I wrote this when I was 16 and it still resonates with me. This is the song I sang to the head of the record label when I received my first record deal. This song took me on my first tour where I wore a gown and sat at the piano to sing before the great artist who mentored me in the very beginning. This song was featured on one of my favorite TV shows where I also was a featured actress, “Girlfriends”. I’ve been asked many times to release it. Here it is. The words simply ask that I take a look in the mirror and be honest about the beauty that I see right before me. It asks that I take a chance and become the truest version of myself. This is the year of balance. Honesty and integrity and acceptance of all of me. You’ll learn who that really is this year if you choose to.”

Chrisette’s last album is 2018’s ‘Out Of Control.’