R&B Veteran Monica Returns With New Single ‘Commitment’

R&B veteran Monica Brown details her relationship wants in her brand new single, “Commitment.”

Serving as an anthem for women, the new offering shines bright through Monica’s glowing and breathtaking delivery as she outlines the bare necessities to please her.

“I Ain’t hard to please, I don’t need a lot / Just show me that you care,” Monica sings. “Can you be there when I need you most? / And when I say I don’t / Make me feel secure / Forever.”

Monica first previewed “Commitment” during a recent appearance on VH1’s ‘T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.’ It’s currently unclear if she plans to release an album this year via her label, Mondeenise Music.

Back in 2016, we reported that after two decades with RCA Records (Sony), the “So Gone” hitmaker was able to make her exit amicably. Her last major label album was 2015’s ‘Code Red.’