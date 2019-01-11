The list of celebrities speaking out against disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly following the Lifetime documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” continues to rise.

Music veteran Keke Palmer and Lady Gaga are on the list of some of the latest celebrities who have come forward to condemn Kelly, who has been accused of engaging in sexually and emotionally abusive relationships with young women, some of whom were underage.

Palmer, 25, who is celebrating 15 years in the entertainment industry and described herself as a former student of the “Ignition” singer, voiced her support for the women via social media.

“I have spent the last hour crying. As a student of R. Kelly’s for the time I was and having been around his light and understanding the obstacles he overcame as a child to actually be birthed into the musical genius he is today… All to put others through the same darkness he was running from is the most disheartening thing to accept,” she wrote to her followers. “God blessed him to vindicate his childhood shortcomings and yet still he has slapped God in the face by his actions towards these women. I am hurt and saddened because he could have been a blessing to these women but instead he repeatedly took advantage and that I cannot accept. I will stand by my sisters because that’s simply what’s right and what I hope discontinues this behavior in anyone. We have to be good to each other, not all of us accept the light but those of us that do must be responsible!!!!”

Keke is currently starring in Berlin Station on Epix, Star on FOX while working on an upcoming album and the web series, Southern Belles Insults.

In addition to Palmer, Pop superstar Lady Gaga also declared her support for the women accusing Kelly of sexual abuse. To show how serious she is, she removed her 2013 R. Kelly collaboration “Do What U Want” from popular download and streaming services and apologized for working with him. However, fans can still stream or buy an alternative version of “Do What U Want” featuring different lyrics and Christina Aguilera instead of R. Kelly on Apple Music, iTunes, and Spotify.

“I stand behind these women 1000 percent, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible,” Gaga wrote in her statement. “I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support… victims of sexual assault… I intend to remove this song off of iTunes and other streaming platforms and will not be working with him again. I’m sorry, both for my poor judgement when I was young and for not speaking out sooner. I love you.”

An investigation has reportedly been launched into the allegations made against the 52-year-old singer in the docuseries.