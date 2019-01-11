Asiahn Releases New Album ‘Love Train 2’

After blessing fans with the buzzing singles “Like You,” “Lost In London,” and the hit “NOLA,” Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Asiahn releases her new album, ‘Love Train 2.’

The new project features 12 tracks, and themes around emotional topics of lust, loss, and love.

About Love Train 2, Asiahn states, “There are two things I want you to see, first, I’d love for people to walk away from this feeling optimistic about love again. That’s how I end part II. I go from believing there’s no love anywhere to meeting someone. It comes from knowing yourself and loving yourself first.”

Take a trip on Asiahn’s ‘Love Train 2’ by streaming below!

3x Grammy-nominated Singer/Songwriter Asiahn initially made her mark from behind-the-scenes. A highly sought-after writer, she penned anthems for the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. Countless fans experienced her voice on “Just Another Day” from Dr. Dre’s gold-certified final recording Compton and in the #1 Academy Award-nominated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. 2017 saw her receive widespread acceptance and praise as an artist on the first Love Train EP as songs like “Faded” and the title track generated millions of streams across platforms.