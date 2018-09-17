Asiahn Bryant – NOLA

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Asiahn Bryant (Aah-Zee-Yahn) uncovers her new single, “NOLA.”

On the track, nocturnal production resounds beneath a slow burn of simmering soulful vocals. She immediately enchants on the hook, drawing attention to her powerhouse voice and intimate lyrics magnetically. Asiahn sings, “I Want somebody who’ll / Pray wit me / Vibe wit me / Learn wit me / Roll wit wit me / Grow wit me.”

Meanwhile, the grainy vintage visual perfectly complements the vibe, bringing the track to life on-screen. It also daringly showcases a different kind of love story, focusing on the relationship of a same-sex couple. It beautifully unfolds with heartfelt intention and a deep message.

Be on the lookout for her new Love Train 2 EP, coming this year.

Watch “NOLA” below:

Asiahn formally came to life on her 2017 debut Love Train EP. Not only did it attract tastemaker acclaim, but it also generated a passionate response among fans everywhere. Prior to Love Train, she made a name for herself as an in-demand songwriter with placements for everyone from Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull to Drake and Lil Wayne. Additionally, she lent her vocals to “Just Another Day,” which graced Dr. Dre’s gold-selling final blockbuster album Compton and even featured in the #1 film Straight Outta Compton.