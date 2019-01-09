Dondria surprised fans on Valentine’s Day 2018 with the fourth installment of her ‘Dondria Duets’ mixtape series.

Now, almost a year later, the powerhouse R&B songstress returns with the fifth installment and the second edition of 90’s renditions.

The seven-song project features remakes of popular 90s ballads including Jagged Edge’s “Gotta Be,” NEXT’s “Butta Love,” Joe’s “All The Things (Your Man Won’t Do),” Boyz II Men’s “Water Runs Dry,” Dru Hill’s “Tell Me,” and Mint Condition’s ” If You Love Me.”

As usual, Dondria makes the renditions her own while electrifying us with her vocal talents.

“Dondria Duets 5” follows her music video for “Crush,” a collaboration with indie singer Broadway.

Listen to “Dondria Duets 5 : The 90’s Edition II” below and download HERE!