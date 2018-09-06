Dondria & Broadway Party Like The 90s in “Crush” Video

If you partied in the 90s, you will get a deep sense of nostalgia after watching Dondria’s new music video for “Crush,” a collaboration with indie singer Broadway.

In the Jeff Adair-directed clip, shot in Dallas, TX, Dondria, Broadway, and their friends rock ’90s themed outfits and let loose at a house party set in the year 1991. Like the popular film, House Party, the Partygoers dance to mesmerizing music, take flight in a dance battle, and just plain ole let loose win the company of each others.

Dondria supported the video with the following message on IG|: “Also, thank you to @jeffadairfilms and @shanelleamor for bringing this vision to life. All our Dallas fam for coming through and turning up with us. Our amazing dancers: @rmgonthegram @daniiimals_ @lejindoesit @kbdaboss_ for KILLINNNNNNGGGG!!!! My main guys @firstkontactmusicgroup and @wavydavy87 for hitting that beat just right! • Stay tuned 4 our joint EP #ATOH 🎉😝😎🔥”

“Crush” is the first single from Dondria and Broadway’s upcoming joint EP, A Tale of Hearts, which is slated for release later this month.