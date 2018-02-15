Dondria Drops Off Fourth Installment of ‘Dondria Duets’

Dondria surprised fans on Valentine’s Day with the release of ‘Dondria Duets,’ the fourth installment in her mixtape series.

The powerhouse vocalist teased the project a week prior with an intoxicating rendition of “Best Part,” originally recorded by Daniel Ceasar and H.E.R.

Other remakes on the sultry collection include Childish Gambino’s “RedBone,” Khalid’s “Location,” Charlie Puth’s “How Long,” Chris Brown’s “To My Bed,” dvsn’s “Too Deep,” Bruno Mars’ “Versace On The Floor,” and more.

Like past releases, this latest version of ‘Dondria Duets’ continues to highlight the R&B songstress’ vocal prowess.

Listen to the mixture below.