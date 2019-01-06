Chris Brown Gains Ownership of His Masters in New RCA Deal

Rarely do you see an artist gain ownership of their Masters in a label deal, but Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown has accomplished that feat.

Brown’s new record deal with his longtime label RCA Records not only extends their partnership but it gives him ownership of his master recordings. The deal also adds Brown’s name to the list of one of the youngest artists to secure ownership rights to his Masters.

“This new deal structure between Brown and RCA Records, will undoubtedly enhance the release of new Chris Brown music, content, and much more throughout 2019 and beyond,” reads a statement from RCA.

Brown’s forthcoming ninth studio album, Indigo, will mark his first release under the new license agreement. The project is due this year and is headed by the Scott Storch-produced single “Undecided,” for which he also dropped a music video co-starring “Empire” actress Serayah.

Brown’s first album for RCA was 2012’s Fortune, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum. Since then, he has released four other projects on the label including 2014’s X, 2015’s Royalty and Fan of a Fan: The Album with Tyga, and 2017’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Throughout his 14-year career, Brown has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and surpassed 10 billion audio streams across digital platforms. He has more Billboard Hot 100 entries than any contemporary male singer alive to date, with 160 consecutive weeks charting on the Hot 100.