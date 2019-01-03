Chris Brown season is back upon us!

After promising new music for 2019, the Grammy-winning R&B artist delivers the brand new single, “Undecided.” Produced by Scott Storch, the track samples Shanice’s 1991 classic hit, “I Love Your Smile,” as Breezy croons about an emotional love affair.

“I’m undecided, excited, ignited / And I don’t wanna feel the way I do, but I like it,” Brown admits. “Look at all these sparks flying / But I’m still indecisive / And she want me to wife it / But I’m undecided.”

“Undecided” is the first release from Brown’s forthcoming album, Indigo, which will follow-up his 2017 45-track offering, Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

“I promise…never been one to brag, but I’m pushing myself harder and harder to make sure you feel it and it helps you internally,” Brown said last year.

The new single also arrives on the heels of Brown and Drake’s onstage reunion. Following the moment, Drake teased an upcoming collaboration, writing on Instagram, “2019 cook up…Aubreezy.”

“Undecided” will be available everywhere at midnight along with its accompanying music video (preview below).