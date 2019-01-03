Uh-Oh! Diddy Allegedly Feels Betrayed By Cassie; Is It Karma?

Looks like Kenyon Dixon is on to something with his latest project, Ni**as Get Emotional Too, because music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is out here looking hurt.

Diddy and ex-girlfriend Cassie called it quits last October (2018) after dating since 2007. Since then, Diddy has been spotted with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew while Cassie is said to be dating personal trainer Alex Fine.

So here’s the kicker! According to TMZ, Diddy’s trainer, Jamal Liggin, was too busy with his laundry list of clients, so he hired several backup trainers, including Fine, who Diddy chose to train Cassie. The source tells TMZ that Cassie allegedly hooked up with Fine before her break from Diddy and that he’s not a happy camper over the situation. Diddy “paid Alex to train his then-girlfriend and feels betrayed.”

In contrary, people close to Cassie refute the allegations, claiming her and Fine did not start dating until after she split with Diddy.

Nonetheless, Diddy is seemingly convinced there was an overlap.

Is this karma coming back for Diddy?

For those that don’t know, prior to Cassie meeting the Bad Boy boss, she was dating artist/producer/songwriter Ryan Leslie. With the success of her single, “Me & U,” Ryan took Cassie to Diddy for signing and Diddy ended up taking her from him.

Additionally, Diddy was rumored to have stepped out on Cassie several times over their decade-plus relationship.

Thoughts?