Kenyon Dixon Drops ‘Ni**as Get Emotional Too’ LP

During the Christmas holiday, 2x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Kenyon Dixon gifted fans with his eighth studio album, Ni**as Get Emotional Too. The 11-songs effort is headed by the singles “Drippin’,” “Demons,” and “Old School Love.”

Kenyon has composed/written chart-topping songs for many artists including but not limited to, Mary J Blige, Faith Evans, Tyrese & TGT. He has toured as a backing vocalist for Usher, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Kelly Rowland, Mac Miller, 2 Chainz and many more. He is currently touring with Justin Timberlake.

Stream ‘Ni**as Get Emotional Too’ below: