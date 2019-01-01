Cassie Moves On From Diddy With Personal Trainer Hunk

It looks like Cassie is over her Bad boy!

Recently, the singer and model’s ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs took to Instagram and posted a black and white photo of Cassie in a bathtub with an emoji heart.

A few hours later, Cassie made her response to the post by uploading a picture of herself kissing celebrity personal trainer Alex Fine. The post also included a photo of her mom with the caption, “I love you Mommy.”

It is unclear when Cassie started dating Fine, or how serious the romance is.

Cassie and Diddy began dating in 2007 but reports suggested they had parted ways in October. In November, Diddy and the singer, 32, reunited at The Movement Institute in Los Angeles, just a day after the 49-year-old star’s former partner, Kim Porter, was found dead at her home in Toluca Lake.

Combs has been spotted with 26-year-old model Jocelyn Chew. The pair was reportedly spotted in Miami, Florida, and at Drake’s recent concert in Los Angeles. However, the status of their relationship is unclear.