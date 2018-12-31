Robin Thicke to Wed Again After Holiday Engagement

Soul/R&B veteran Robin Thicke will be jumping the broom again in the near future. During the Christmas holiday, the “Blurred Lines” hitmaker, 41, proposed to his pregnant girlfriend, April Love Geary.

Geary, 23, shared the news with the world after uploading a video of the romantic moment on Instagram, which showed Thicke on bended knee in the middle of a family dinner asking her to marry him. The young model also shared two black-and-white photos of the happy couple in front of a Christmas tree with the caption, “YES YES 1000x YES.”

The pending nuptials will be April’s first, and Robin’s second, following his relationship with his first wife, actress Paula Patton. The exes, who are parents to eight-year-old son Julian, divorced in 2015 after 10 years of marriage.

Robin and Geary, who began dating months after the musician’s separation from Paula in February, 2014, are currently expecting their second child together, a little sister for their 10-month-old daughter Mia.

The engagement news emerges weeks after the couple lost its Malibu, California home during the devastating wildfires in November. “We’ve been here for the last four years, and we’ve built so many memories with the birth of our new daughter and the maturing of my son,” Robin told Apple Music’s Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe earlier this month (Dec 2018).

Thicke is also promoting the new single “Testify,” which he is supporting with a touching music video.