New Music: Robin Thicke Returns With New Single, “Testify”

Music superstar Robin Thicke is back with new music. The Diamond selling, Grammy-nominated recording artist drops the brand new single “Testify,” a heartfelt, emotionally-charged song produced by both Robin and longtime collaborator Pro J.

“when I made this record I wanted to sing my whole truth and lead off the new album singing my ass off,” states Thicke about his new music and forthcoming album.

“Testify” serves as Thicke’s first musical release since 2016’s “Deep” feat. Nas and “One Shot” feat. Juicy J and acts as the debut push from his new partnership under Thicke Music/EMPIRE.

“Testify” comes in the midst of a vulnerable period for Robin, who wrote the record at his home in Malibu which recently burned down due to the California wildfire crisis. The anticipation of new music and returning to his fans keeps Robin energized about his tenacious career as well as his new starring role as a celebrity panelist on “The Masked Singer,” a singing competition show that airs January 2nd, 2019 on FOX.

To round out his year of return, Robin will be performing on New Year’s Eve Live in Times Square during Steve Harvey’s FOX special, airing 12/31 at 8 pm ET.

