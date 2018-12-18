New Video: Robin Thicke Drops Heartfelt Video For ‘Testify’

A week after dropping his heartfelt and emotionally-charged new single, “Testify,” music superstar Robin Thicke returns with a touching music video. is back with new music.

Directed by Arrad Rahgoshay, the clip showcases Robin playing guitar under the California sun with highlights of everyday people who are often forgotten. “This video is about the struggles we all face at some point in our lives,” states Robin. “And how, with the love of God, family and friends we can overcome any obstacles and turn darkness into light.”

Thicke produced the song with longtime collaborator Pro J and he recently described the inspiration behind the record. “When I made this record I wanted to sing my whole truth and lead off the new album singing my ass off.”

“Testify” serves as Thicke’s first musical release since 2016’s “Deep” feat. Nas and “One Shot” feat. Juicy J and acts as the debut push from his new partnership under Thicke Music/EMPIRE.

Watch the visual below:

