JoJo Drops Stunning Remakes of Her First Two Albums

Veteran R&B singer JoJo launched a new movement, which we may see a lot of in the coming future.

The singer and songwriter re-recorded and re-released her first two albums, which came as a birthday gift from herself to fans. Both LPs feature her more mature, powerhouse vocals as well as new production.

We are not sure what prompted the remakes, but our guess is to get both projects on all streaming services because the originals have been missing for years. JoJo endured years of legal battle with her former record label, Blackground Records, who also held albums for the late Aaliyah and R&B veteran Tank in captivity.

JoJo took to social media to voice her happiness based on the response of the project:

Wow. Your response to me re-recording my first two albums has taken my breath away. I’ve tried to read through literally every single comment!!! You guys are making me sooooo emo!!!! What the hellllllll, to see an album I first made at 12 and another at 15 at the top of the iTunes album charts is just CRAZY. Honestly, I wasn’t sure if it was a good idea (and my team checked allllll the legalities to see that it would be ok!!) but I was SO SICK of seeing my fans day in and day out ask me where my old shit was. Not being able to give them what they deserve made me so mad. I’ve felt out of control for so long, and I WAS FUCKING TIIIIIIIIIIIIIIED. I couldn’t stand for it. This is for my day 1s. This is for the amazing creatives who shaped these songs with me (and so they can finally collect the publishing that is rightfully theirs!). And this is for me. For healing. Reclaiming my time and my history. I am currently making the best music of my life for this new album. And I wanted to make sure that I saged myself so I could enter 2019 with lightness and space to be TOTALLY FREE. Getting this project off my chest feels SO GOOD and it means the world to me seeing you living with it/ loving it/ sharing it/ supporting it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. NEW MUSIC 2019. Love, Jo.

Check out the re-issues below and help JoJo get her streams up!