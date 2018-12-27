Elijah Blake Drops Mixtape Sequal ‘Bijoux 23’ (Stream)

Earlier this year, Elijah Blake teamed with Jordin Sparks for a remix of “Rendezvous,” an original song off his underrated 2017 album, Audiology.

Now, Elijah returns with a new release in the form of a new mixtape titled, ‘Bijoux 23.’ The 8-songs project, which he recorded in seven days at his Los Angeles studio alongside producer SLMN, continues to showcase Elijah’s undeniable talent. The project also serves as the sequel to 2012’s ‘Bijoux 22.’

“Bijoux 23 is me picking up where I left off and also taking things into a new direction, because that’s what progression is about,” states Elijah. “As I grow, I feel certain emotions and changes as I approach my love life and relationships with friends differently. I worked from my home studio, and because I’m doing everything myself, I can translate those experiences into songs in real-time. So, I wrote about my life at the time and focused on a cohesive narrative. You’re riding with me on this one through a story.”

Elijah plans to drop a new album in 2019, but for now, dive into his new mixtape.