“Did you hear about me? / Look at me now,” Emily King declares on her latest release, which follows “Remind Me,” released back in October (2018).

On “Look at Me Now,” the indie R&B singer and songwriter shows us why she’s a staple artist as she delivers cleverly-written and blissful vocals about being strong after heartbreak.

Emily describes the song’s sentiment as “insecurity disguised as swagger.” She says, “I wanted to write a song addressing someone who hurt you in the past. As if you just run into them on the street one day and now’s your chance to let them know how great you’ve been doing. But really, all you want is their attention.”

“Look At Me Now” and “Remind Me” follows Emily’s 2015 album, Switch, which was released as a deluxe edition in 2016. Her next LP, titled Scenery, will arrive on Feb 1, 2019.

“‘Scenery’ Album out everywhere Feb. 1st 😉 So excited to share this one with you soon, love you guys!” she recently confirmed.

Preview "Look At Me Now" via Spotify below:

King is also touring; she upcoming dates below.

She will headline her first tour in the UK.

