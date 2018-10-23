Emily King Drops New Single, ‘Remind Me’; Reveals November Tour Dates

Soulful R&B singer Emily King makes her return to music with the brand new single, “Remind Me,” a retro-soul-pop offering that gives you 80s nostalgia.

“Remind Me” is backed by thumping 808s, licking bass synths, and classic Rhodes-style piano sounds, boosted by Emily’s glowing and eclectic vocals. “You remind me of something else,” she sings. “Something that I used to feel / Something like what I’ve been missing.”

Don’t we all want the feeling of fulfillment?

“New song “Remind Me” is out now!!! Thank you cuties for all your love and patience! 💖😝 Hope you enjoy it ;),” Emily revealed via social media.

The new single follows Emily’s 2015 album, Switch, which was released as a deluxe edition in 2016. No word on when her latest LP will arrive.

In addition to new music, Emily will be hitting the road this November for shows in Atlanta, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York’s famed Apollo Theater.

“Super excited to be hitting the road this November with the band!” she announced. “Can’t wait to see you guys again soon.. ATLANTA – LOS ANGELES – SAN FRANCISCO, and NEW YORK CITY.. it’s going down 😉 😎 Tickets for New York City’s Apollo show available now. Tickets for Atlanta, Los Angeles, & San Francisco on sale Friday.”

Visit here for tix!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>