New Music: Tiffany ‘T’Zelle’ Wilson – That Woman

After lending her vocals to the stunning track, “Last Song,” from Darian Dean’s new album, Detour, vocal powerhouse Tiffany T’zelle takes the spotlight by releasing the new single, “That Woman.” The feel-good song gives us nostalgia as the singer/songwriter/actress delivers intoxicating and emotionally-charged vocals about the strength of a woman.

T’Zelle was previously signed to Quincy Jones’ record label (Qwest records) as a teenager, worked for Verity/Jive Records, the most successful Gospel label (at the time) and later tour the world with Gospel groups and various recording artists like Diana Ross, Tevin Campbell, Leela James, Carl Thomas, Me’lisa Morgan, Syleena Johnson and Barbara Tucker, just to name a few.

Currently, T’zelle is in the studio writing and recording her next solo project, ‘2 Sides & the Truth.’