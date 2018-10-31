Indie Singer Darien Dean Releases New Album, ‘Detours’

Indie artist Darien Dean returns with the second offering in his “Notes From the Journey” trilogy called “Detours.”

The project follows last year’s “Departure,” and features 12 songs that continue to highlight Darien’s harmonically-rich and glowing vocals, finely-calibrated penmanship, and sultry melodies. Producers Shawn Hibbler, Herb Middletown, Phil Lewis, and Isma Hill help bring his stories to life with eclectic sounds in Big Band, Jazz, Afrobeat, Hip Hop, and Soul.

“Detours is my most ambitious project to date,” states Darien. “It’s a literal gumbo of sounds that have influenced me over the years. I believe in order to grow as artists we have to push past the familiar and enter into the fringe where the magic happens.”

Listen to “Detour” below:

Visit Darien’s website for additional updates!